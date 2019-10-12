Thumbs up to the University of Lynchburg students behind the Bike Shack for the work they do to make Christmas dreams of economically disadvantaged children in the area come true.
The Bike Shack opened back in 2013, the brainchild of a student who wanted to do something to encourage students to ride bikes more often to reduce their carbon footprints to combat global warming. Eventually, the bikes needed repair work and rehabbing to stay in working condition, a task several students and faculty members took upon themselves. And throughout the year, as bikes were donated to the Bike Shack, inevitably some children’s bikes came in, too.
The shack team decided they’d repair these bikes and get them in as close to new condition as possible for local children. They work with two local nonprofits — Miriam’s House and the Jubilee Family Development Center — to get the bikes to needy kids each Christmas.
At Miriam’s House, a shelter for mothers and their children, bikes go to young kids when they’re finally able to move to their own homes. At Jubilee, the bikes go to at-risk children from needy families that might not be able to afford such a large purchase for their kids.
The Bike Shack accepts donations of bikes throughout the year for its team members to work on, but for Christmas 2019, they’ve got all they can handle.
Thanks, guys, for making this corner of the world and a child’s Christmas a little bit cheerier than it might have been without you.
* * *
Thumbs up to the Elon Ruritan Club as they get closer and closer to opening the doors on their new clubhouse and community house.
The original building on Virginia 130 on the outskirts of the village of Elon was one of the casualties of the April 15, 2018, tornado that struck the community. The building had been constructed back in the 1950s, but had to be razed because tornado damage was just too extensive to be repaired.
According to club president Barry Tucker, most of the exterior work has been finished and crews are now moving on the interior details — electrical, insulation, drywalls, flooring and painting. Wall Construction Co. of Madison Heights volunteered to handle the construction at cost, foregoing any profit on the project; Tucker also said subcontractors have also donated time and efforts to the rebuilding work.
The goal is to have the new clubhouse open in early 2020. Congratulations to the Elon Ruritans and the individuals and businesses that have made this rebuilding possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.