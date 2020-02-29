Thumbs down to Dick Saslaw, majority leader of the Virginia Senate, for throwing sheriff’s deputies across the commonwealth under the bus during budget deliberations late last month in the General Assembly.
First, a little background and context. Gov. Ralph Northam’s two-year budget proposal includes a $200 bonus for deputies across the state in its first year, followed by a 3 percent pay hike in the second year of the budget. Sen. Bill Stanley, a Franklin County Republican, introduced an amendment to include a 3 percent pay raise in the first year, too, pointing out many deputies in more rural areas of the state make so little they qualify for food stamps. Stanley’s proposal would have added about $9 million to the budget.
Here’s where Saslaw comes into the picture.
Stanley’s amendment failed, and soon after, he posted this comment on Facebook stemming from a conversation he’d had with Saslaw: “Hey Stanley. You want to know why you sheriffs didn’t get a raise? — because they came to our committees and said that they weren’t going to enforce our laws.” The majority leader was referring to many law enforcement officers from rural counties that have declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries” who have stated they won’t enforce what they consider “unconstitutional” gun safety laws the legislature has passed this session.
Really? Really??
Saslaw has been a member of the General Assembly since 1976, serving in the House of Delegates until 1980 and in the Senate ever since. He’s a hard-working, hard-nosed legislator with a penchant for saying exactly what’s on his mind. And he immediately owned the remarks Stanley attributed to him.
One would think that almost half-a-century of service in America’s oldest elected legislature would have taught the majority leader when to speak and when to clam up. But no.
Sadly, this is the state of politics in America today.
* * *
Thumbs up to Gregory Washington, the newly named president of George Mason University in Northern Virginia.
The university’s board of visitors announced earlier this week that Washington, the dean of the school of engineering at the University of California, Irvine, will become GMU’s eighth president effective July 1.
GMU, with its main campus in Fairfax and satellite campuses in Arlington and Prince William counties, is the state’s largest public research university with more than 38,000 students. Washington is an alumnus of North Carolina State University and will be George Mason’s first African American president.
The region will be in the international spotlight as Amazon ramps up construction of its HQ2 headquarters in the near future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.