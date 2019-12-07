Thumbs up to the folks with Under the Son Academy, a Forest-based co-op for home-schooling parents, for their first-ever Christmas Marketplace, a program used to help train junior entrepreneurship among students.
Earlier this week, 25 students gathered in the fellowship hall of Living Word Baptist Church as family and friends went holiday shopping at the displays where students were hawking their Christmas wares, ranging from baked goods to holiday-themed items.
Teacher Lenaya Smith told News & Advance reporter Sarah Honosky that the students, from the fourth to the seventh grade, had been working all semester on coming up with their business plans for the marketplace. The purpose of the semester-long program was to teach “basic life skills that will help in the long run” well after they’re out on their own. The students came up with the idea idea of a Christmas market and assessed its feasibility and cost, along the way learning what it takes for a business to turn a profit, how to manage their time and implement customer service programs.
Good going, guys. And who knows, perhaps one of these students will emerge as the next Jeff Bezos, all thanks to this one class.
* * *
Thumbs up to leaders of the University of Virginia and the College of William and Mary who announced a partnership this week between the two institutions to reach a goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, a mere 10 years in the future.
“Sustainability” is the hot topic in public policy and environmental circles as one report after another cites the growing danger of the climate-change crisis. Each of the past four years, globally, has been hotter than the previous year, with all blowing past meteorological records going back more than 100 years and geological records from thousands of years in the past. Alaska saw record high temperatures in the 80s and 90s, while Greenland lost tons of its ice cap to glacial melt. At the root of the problem is an over-abundance of carbon dioxide produced by human activity that is driving global warming.
Back in 2011, the UVa Board of Visitors set a goal to reduce its greenhouse emissions to 25 percent below 2009 levels by 2025; UVa will achieve that goal this year, six years ahead of plan. Going forward, UVa will be expanding its plant-based meal offerings; switching to sustainably raised meats; and increasing local sourcing of food stuffs.
The chance to partner with William and Mary, located in Williamsburg, gives both schools access to the other’s knowledge base, creates a super-regional focus on climate programs and raises the potential to re-create successful programs a one school to the other.
If we’re to successfully adapt to climate in the near future, it’s programs like this partnership between the commonwealth’s two most prestigious institutions of higher learning that will lead the way for the commonwealth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.