Thumbs up to City of Lynchburg leaders — elected, appointed and civic — for their calm and reasoned response to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world and the United States.
Led by Mayor Treney Tweedy, officials held a news conference Thursday afternoon to take questions from the media and lay out the city’s response to the pandemic.
Tweedy, along with Vice Mayor MaryJane Dolan and City Manager Bonnie Svrcek, announced the city would be restricting all business-related travel — domestic and international — for city employees. Leaders also nixed the April 27 State of the City event in City Hall and indefinitely postponed the International Festival scheduled for May 2, all in hope of limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Tweedy also announced city staff is developing a contingency plan if there’s a local outbreak of the disease COVID-19.
Also speaking at the news conference were Dr. Kerry Gateley, the director of the Central Virginia Health District, and Dr. Andy Mueller, CEO of Centra. Both stressed such common-sense steps as avoiding large crowds, rigorous personal hygiene and maintaining safe distances between individuals as the best steps to slow the virus’ spread.
Now is the time for all of us to calmly and rationally prepare for the virus’ inevitable spread through the population. With leaders like these, we in Central Virginia are indeed fortunate.
* * *
Thumbs up to Centra on its announcement Friday afternoon that all COVID-19 testing would be free of charge at all its facilities throughout Central and Southside Virginia
Centra operates four hospitals throughout the region — Lynchburg General, Virginia Baptist, Bedford Memorial and Southside Community in Farmville — in addition to a number of clinics and primary care facilities.
Concerns in the last several days have been raised about the cost of the test kit for COVID-19 and whether insurance companies would cover it. In announcing the free testing, Centra officials were blunt about the rationale behind their move, saying it was being taken to “prevent any barriers to care and prevent possible transmission.”
The test kits are in limited supply nationwide, and Centra is asking individuals not to seek testing unnecessarily. Folks who are asymptomatic or exhibiting symptoms inconsistent with COVID-19 shouldn’t be tested at this time.
The coming days and weeks — and possibly months — will likely test the community’s health care, social and governmental infrastructure as it’s never been tested before. Businesses already operating on razor-thin margins will see their bottom lines squeezed even more. Parents of school-aged children will be backed up against a wall. But after seeing the city’s Thursday news conference, we’re certain we’ve got the best leadership team out there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.