Thumbs up to the men and women out there — thousands locally in Central Virginia and tens of millions across America — doing their darnedest to keep some semblance of normal life up and running for the rest of us as we practice social distancing or self-quarantining.
The store workers who keep shelves of toilet paper (really ... really, people??), hand santizer, bread and other necessities of daily life stocked. The public school bus drivers who are out every day delivering breakfast and lunch to students, taking nourishment for body and soul to children desperately in need of both these days. The public safety workers — police, firefighters and EMS personnel — who are always there when needed. The doctors and nurses on the front lines of this battle and who, in many cases, are putting their lives on the line for the greater community. The sanitation workers, whose jobs are almost as dangerous as front-line medical personnel, clearing away the mounds of garbage from our hunkering down at home. The school teachers busy trying to keep their students on track academically via online instruction and enrichment packages.
These are strange times we’re living in, and they’re likely to get stranger in the days ahead, if we’re honest with ourselves. A global public health crisis is something hardly anyone alive today has seen since the 1918 flu pandemic killed tens of millions of people. We don’t know what to think, where to turn or what to do. We’re told the nations of the world are in a war, but it’s not against a visible enemy, rather it’s an unseen killer methodically spreading around the globe. We see financial markets from Hong Kong and Frankfurt to London and New York City shedding trillions of dollars in shareholder value. And it all is terrifying.
Yet these men and women in jobs most of us don’t give a second thought to in normal times suddenly take on added importance when it is “normal times” that we’re searching for. So when you see someone restocking the Charmin or the trash truck comes down your street, shout out a hearty “Thank you!” — but from a safe distance.
* * *
Thumbs down to Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, for withholding vital information about the COVID-19 pandemic from the public while sharing that very information with a group of connected and wealthy constituents last month in Washington.
Speaking to the Tar Heel Circle at a Washington event in February, he shared with them information how bad the pandemic and containment measures were likely to get. At the same time, publicly Burr was telling everyday citizens all was under control, writing newspaper op-eds to the point.
To make matters worse, about the same time Burr unloaded almost $1.7 million in stocks and other assets whose value would sink if the worst-case scenario played out in America.
Shame on you, senator. Shame.
