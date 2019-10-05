Thumbs up, with a great deal of respect, to the two members of the Lynchburg Fire Department who were injured fighting a townhome fire Thursday evening.
According to Battalion Chief Kenny Turner, crews responded to a fire at a townhome complex off Old Forest Road on Thursday and found four units engulfed in flames. Dozens of firefighters were on the scene for several hours with a ladder truck in use to attack the blaze from above while other firefighters tackled the fire from the ground an inside the structures.
In all, five engines, an ambulance and several rescue vehicles responded to the fire, coming from five stations throughout Lynchburg. According to LFD officials, the city relied on neighboring counties to field other emergency calls in the city as the LFD’s resources were drawn down.
In the process of battling the blaze, two firefighters suffered heat-related injuries requiring medical attention.
The fire displaced four families and forced the evacuation of more than 100 people from their own homes while the LFD was on the scene.
We wish the injured firefighters a speedy recovery and extend to them our heartfelt thanks.
* * *
Thumbs up to the folks at Bryant’s Cider in Nelson County on the announcement this week they would be opening a tasting room and production site in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom.
Jerry Thornton, the owner of Bryant’s Cider, will be opening the tasting room and production site in a renovated mid-19th century building. Since November of last year, he’s been opening a tasting room at a much smaller site in the city’s Jackson Ward, but the move to Shockhoe Bottom will allow for a larger customer space and for the production facilities on the premises. The larger facility will allow for a doubling of production, Thornton said, and customers will also be able to tour the production area.
Thornton grows apples and produces cider on a 400-acre farm in Nelson County which his family has owned for more than 160 years. If you’re interested in learning more about this local business, check out the cidery’s website, BryantsCider.com.
Congratulations on the expansion, guys, and best of luck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.