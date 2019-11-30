Thumbs up to the more than 600 Appomattox County High School students who took part in the first-ever Raider Day of Service this past Monday. Across the county at more than a dozen sites, students turned out to give back to their community at the start of the holiday season.
According to Appomattox High teacher Ronda Matthews, 332 students were at various worksites throughout the county, helping with chores and maintenance jobs while the remainder of the more than 600 students took part in service activities at the school, such as preparing care packs and gift bags for area nursing homes and addressing holiday cards to U.S. troops stationed abroad.
Two of the sites the student volunteers descended on were the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department and the Appomattox County Public Animal Shelter.
At both the animal shelter and the fire department, the jobs involved cleaning. Lots of cleaning. At the shelter, ACHS students scrubbed down the kennels and runs and fed and cared for the more than 40 or so cats and dogs at the shelter waiting to be adopted. At the fire department, students hosed down eight vehicles — fire trucks, rescue vehicles and the boat trailer — in addition to sweeping up inside the firehouse.
Matthews had heard of other schools that held similar days of caring and decided it might be something the kids at Appomattox might be interested in. After the overwhelming success of and response to this first event, she hopes it will become an annual one at the high school.
Well done, guys.
* * *
Thumbs up to the volunteers and supporters of Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg as the 45-year-old nonprofit expands its much-needed service to Rustburg in Campbell County.
According to Kris Shabestar, Meals on Wheels executive director, the organization looked at the demographics of Campbell County and saw a huge need for their services. Campbell’s senior population is almost as large as Lynchburg’s, even though Campbell’s overall population is much smaller.
The Lynchburg group delivers hot, nutritional meals to 370 people five days each week, spread across 28 delivery routes and, earlier this year, delivered its 2.5 millionth meal in its nearly half-a-century of service. Clients range in age from 22 to 107 and are unable to prepare their own meals or have no one to help provide the needed nutritional support.
Before expanding into the Rustburg area, Meals on Wheels had routes in Madison Heights, Forest and Lynchburg. With the new route, even more volunteers will be needed; currently, about 1,400 volunteers cover the Central Virginia region. If you’re interested in volunteering, check out the website, www.MealsOnWheelsLynchburg.org.
