Thumbs up to the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council and The Lighthouse Community Center for the work they’ve taken on to address the problem of homelessness among the ranks of former members of the nation’s armed services.
The two organizations have already partnered on two projects in Central Virginia to address veterans’ needs. In July, they opened a house on Craddock Street in Lynchburg to provide shelter to homeless vets. A couple of months later in September, they unveiled another veterans home on Garfield Avenue — the birthplace of Desmond T. Doss, a World War II veteran and the first conscientious objector to be awarded the Medal of Honor.
The project the two groups are working on now is far larger than anything they’ve done in the past, though.
Terrick Moyer, the director of operations at The Lighthouse and an Air Force vet, owns about 30 acres off Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights that organizers dream of converting into a veterans’ village with housing, a community center and resources for vets dealing with PTSD and/or substance abuse. When completed, there could be 200 housing unites across the property.
The estimate price of the development isn’t cheap: $10 million for the full project. But the need is great. Across the state there are an estimated 485 homeless vets, according to a 2018 federal study; social workers in the Lynchburg region have assisted 71 homeless vets so far this year.
If you’re interested in learning more, visit The Lighthouse website at thelhcc.org or the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LynchburgAreaVeteransCouncil/.
* * *
Thumbs up to the Lynchburg Museum System for the ongoing progress toward the construction of an educational center on the grounds of Point of Honor.
Just this month, officials have secured an additional $28,000 in grant money toward a goal of $1 million to expand the facilities and capabilities at the early 19th-century home, located on Cabell Street, that was the home of one of the early prominent families in the city.
The grants this month — $25,000 from the Al Stroobants Foundation, $2,500 from the Sam and Marion Golden Helping Hand Foundation and $500 from the Walmart Foundation — bring the total to about $375,000 from more than 200 individuals, businesses and foundations.
According to Ted Delaney, director of the museum system, they’re waiting to hear back on several grant applications. If fundraising concludes in the next 12 months, a late 2020 groundbreaking is possible.
Visit LynchburgMuseum.org to learn more.
