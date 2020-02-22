Thumbs up to Cheryl and Larry Randall on the expansion of their nonprofit feeding ministry into southern Campbell County and Brookneal, meeting the needs of low-income county residents.
The couple founded Candlelight Ministries 14 years ago, feeling a call from God to help the less fortunate in their community. Today, Candlelight provides food to more than 2,200 seniors every month in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell. When the expansion into the Brookneal area of Campbell County is squared away, they say their next goal is to work out the logistics of an expansion into Nelson County.
According to Larry Randall, Candlelight’s annual budget is less than $12,000, but they and an army of volunteers move mountains on that meager budget. In addition to donations of foodstuffs, the charity participates in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food pantry program, giving them access to free USDA food such as juices, beans and rice from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s Lynchburg distribution center.
Volunteers are always welcomed. You can reach the Randalls at either candlelightministries@yahoo.com or (434) 993-3677 for more information.
* * *
Thumbs down to Norfolk Southern following the company’s announcement earlier this week of major job cuts at its facilities to our west in Roanoke.
The company announced Tuesday it would be closing its historic locomotive shop on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke and relocating the work to its Altoona, Pa., facility, along with any employees interested in transferring.
The last day of operations at the 136-year-old locomotive shot will be May 18; a parts distribution facility in Roanoke will close about a month earlier. Norfolk Southern said in September that it employed 920 people in Roanoke; that number will drop to 650 when all the closures have been completed.
At one point in time, Norfolk Southern and its predecessor, Norfolk & Western, employed more than 5,000 people in the Star City and had its headquarters in the city that grew up around the railroad. In 1980, the railroad moved its headquarters to Norfolk, while maintaining a large presence in Roanoke. In December 2018, though, the company announced its headquarters would relocate to Atlanta. All the while, the corporate presence of the railroad in its first home continued to dwindle.
“Norfolk Southern has been a proud corporate citizen of Roanoke for more than 130 years and will remain engaged in the community,” the company’s news release about the closure and job losses read. You’ll pardon us if we and other residents of Southwest and Central Virginia maintain a degree of skepticism and wait for the Fortune 500 company to put its money where its words are.
