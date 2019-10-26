Thumbs up to the hundreds of Central Virginia residents who showed up to several candidate forums in the past couple of weeks in the run-up to the Nov. 5 elections.
You see, these folks are who this nation’s Founding Fathers envisioned as the beneficiaries of their experiment in democracy more than two centuries ago. Average, everyday people educating themselves about their government, in the process becoming citizens who will make the ultimate choice as to whom they’ll elect as their representatives in the halls of government. They’re what America is all about.
In Amherst County, for example, there was a standing-room-only crowd in the gym at Monelison Middle School on Wednesday for a forum featuring the four candidates running for the position of sheriff.
Just a couple of days earlier, Nelson County residents packed the Rockfish Valley Community Center for a forum featuring the contestants in a heated race for county sheriff, as well as seats on the Board of Supervisors and the Thomas Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District Board.
In Campbell County the week before, a smaller though no less involved and knowledgeable group of residents and would-be voters gathered at Hyland Heights Baptist Church to discuss economic development and other issues with candidates for public office.
The sheriff forum in Madison Heights, sponsored by the Amherst chapter of the NAACP, brought together incumbent E.W. Viar and challengers Noel de Palma, Luciano Freitas and George Lee to talk about a range of law enforcement challenges facing the county, including drugs, crime and a trust gap between law enforcement and the community.
Attendees of the Nelson forum also had a chance to grill incumbent Sheriff David Hill and challenger Daniel Jones about issues surrounding the tenor of the race itself and the management of the department over the last four years. Larry Saunders and Skip Barton, who are contesting the South District on the Board of Supervisors, faced would-be voters interested in learning more about their stands on the issues.
To all who attended these and other candidate forums, we say, “Give yourselves some applause — it’s folks like you who make this country great.”
* * *
Thumbs up, with more to say coming later, to the big news of the week for historic downtown Lynchburg: the decision of CloudFit Software to locate its corporate offices in the Carter Glass building on Church Street.
Announced Friday, the move will see the creation of 139 IT and support jobs created and working out of the Glass building, which housed the offices of The News & Advance until the early 1970s.
The company, founded by former Microsoft employees, will work with business clients to utilize cloud management of their data, in conjunction with physical data centers. Clients range from the Department of Defense to Fortune 500 companies. Since its founding in 2018, the company has been based out of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance headquarters.
Congratulations!
