Thumbs up to Tarsha Joyner, better known to viewers of the Food Network as “Mrs. Joy,” for her continued success as a rising star in America’s confectionary baking circles.
Joyner, a graduate of the University of Lynchburg and a self-taught baker, burst onto the scene in 2015 when she won the Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge,” beating out professional confectioners in the process. Two years later, she was back on the channel, this time competing in “Guy’s Grocery Games,” coming in second place.
And now, she’s competing on her third Food Network show, “Haunted Gingerbread Showdown.”
Bakers design and create gingerbread houses based on a specific theme — the theme for Joyner’s episode, which aired last Sunday, was “When Aliens Invade.” Winners of three preliminary rounds move on to the championship round, where they compete for a $25,000 prize and a feature in the Food Network Magazine. The showdown’s finale will air later this month.
Though Mrs. Joy didn’t emerge as the winner, in our hearts, she is and always will be. Congratulations, ma’am!
* * *
Thumbs up to astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir who completed the first all-female spacewalk in history Friday.
Early Friday morning, the pair emerged one by one from the International Space Station on a mission to repair a broken part of the station’s power network. Spacewalks have been a part of NASA lore for half a century and female astronauts have taken part before, but Friday’s walk was different because never has it been an all-female team. The first female spacewalker was astronaut Kathy Sullivan who made history 35 years ago.
“We’ve got qualified women running the control, running space centers, commanding the station, commanding spaceships and doing spacewalks,” she said earlier this week in an interview with The Associated Press. “And golly, gee whiz, every now and then there’s more than one woman in the same place.”
NASA leaders hope that, going forward, such all-female teams will be routine. We certainly hope so.
We also hope that somewhere today, a young girl was watching this event and realizing that could be her one day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.