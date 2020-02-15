Thumbs up to Ed Burnette, who has retired from his position as a circuit court judge in Lynchburg. He’ll be closing out a career in the law that began when he graduated law school in 1978.
Upon graduation from the law school at the College of William & Mary, he took a job with the Lynchburg law firm of Edmunds & Williams where he practiced until 2001. During his years of private practice, he accrued a host of professional honors. From 1993 to 1994, he served as president of the Virginia State Bar, at the time, the youngest person ever to hold the position.
In 2001, the General Assembly approved Burnette for a position of general district court judge, sitting in Lynchburg. Five years ago, the Assembly elevated him to the post of circuit court judge.
In retirement, Burnette won’t be turning his back on the law. He’ll continue teaching trial advocacy at the Washington and Lee University Law School in Lexington, in addition to recently teaching classes at the Liberty University School of Law as its first jurist in residence.
Congratulations, Judge Burnette, on your long and distinguished legal career in Central Virginia. We hope your retirement years will be as productive and fulfilling for you personally as your professional years were for the commonwealth and the legal profession.
* * *
Thumbs up to Second Stage Amherst as the performing arts organization gears up for a busy 2020.
The nonprofit organization formed in 2012 and later this year will celebrate the fifth anniversary of being in its home in the town of Amherst, the former Amherst Baptist Church. Back in 2012, it looked as if the Board of Supervisors, as owners of the former church building, would raze the historic structure. That’s when Second Stage came onto the scene with the mission of saving the structure. After three years of going back and forth with the county government, the board and Second Stage reached a deal to lease the building. The rest, as they say, is history.
Last year alone, there were 27 performances and special events and 37 lectures and meetings that drew more than 12,000 visitors. There are also 10 full-time tenants, and the farmers market concluded its seventh season at Second Stage. All told, a report done for Second Stage estimated the economic impact in the town has been more than half a million dollars.
This year, with the permission of the Board of Supervisors, Second Stage hopes to pursue designation as a state historic site by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. Gaining the designation would assist in fundraising and grant applications. Currently, Second Stage says the old church’s roof needs attention, a project that could cost up to $75,000.
Second Stage has proven to be a tremendous asset to the town, and we hope they’ll be around for years to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.