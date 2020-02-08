Thumbs up to the Susie G. Gibson Alumni Association for successfully petitioning the Bedford County School Board to correct a wrong committed half a century ago and return the name of educator Susie G. Gibson to its rightful place of honor in the county.
It was in 1970 that the School Board voted to strip the African American educator’s name from Susie G. Gibson High School when the former segregated black high school became the Bedford Education Center, known until this week as the Bedford Science and Technology Center.
Residents of the county protested the board’s action in 1970 but to no avail. Federal courts were forcing Virginia’s public schools to finally integrate, more than a decade and a half after Brown v. Board of Education. And the powers that be in many a locality were in no mood to be charitable.
The school opened in 1954 and was named for Gibson, who was Bedford County’s supervisor of African American education from 1926 until her death in 1948.
More than 100 people attended the board meeting this week when the name change became official. Speaking to the board, Pat Houge, a member of the Gibson alumni association, put it this way: “You can call it the Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center, you can call it the Susie G. Gibson Career Education Center. Just as long as the name ‘Susie G. Gibson’ is up there.”
Now it is, and a 50-year-old wrong is now righted.
* * *
Thumbs up to Scott Insurance, one of Lynchburg’s oldest businesses, on its expansion announced this week.
Company leaders announced the purchase of a former Areva technology center, located just across the street from Scott’s headquarters on Old Graves Mill Road.
Scott purchased the 17,626-square-foot building for almost $1.7 million. Soon, renovations will begin soon, with a completion target of September. The building will provide workspace for up to 60 employees and will feature meeting spaces, a multipurpose room, an employee break room, a creative studio and locker rooms for on-site fitness and wellness activities.
Scott Insurance traces its history in Lynchburg back to 1864. The company currently employs 119 people at its headquarters and has offices throughout the southeastern United States. In all, more than 335 people work for the company.
Congratulations to a Lynchburg institution!
