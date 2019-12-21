Thumbs up to Emily Kubota, a Lynchburg Museum System curator, on her selection to a prestigious training program run by the Smithsonian Institute.
Kubota learned earlier this month that she’d been selected to participate in the Smithsonian’s Interpreting African American History & Culture Workshop, which will be held next month in Charleston, S.C. Museum director Ted Delaney said the competition is fierce for a spot in the workshop as only a handful of those who apply are accepted.
Speaking with News & Advance reporter Emma Schkloven, Kubota said she’s had a lifelong interest in history, especially in telling the stories of those often overlooked by the history books.
It was in high school when studying World War II that it hit her in the face. Kubota, who’s of Asian descent and from an Amish background, realized the history of concentration camps for Japanese Americans weren’t mentioned in her textbook. And it’s personal for Kubota: Her grandfather spent time in the camps, set up by the U.S. government who feared Japanese Americans’ loyalty lay with Japan and not the U.S., during WWII.
Kubota joined the Lynchburg museum staff in 2015 where, as Delaney puts it, she’s always trying to find communities not heard from when telling the stories of history. In her job as a curator, she’s involved in planning exhibits and doing the research needed to put the stories in historical context. She’s also become a leading member of the museum team that’s working to explore the history of the enslaved residents and workers at Point of Honor.
Congratulations on this honor, and we look forward to learning more from you in the future!
* * *
Thumbs up to Camille Schrier, the current Miss Virginia, who was crowned Miss America on Thursday night.
A graduate of Virginia Tech with degrees in biochemistry and systems biology, she’s currently a graduate student at Virginia Commonwealth University where she’s pursuing a doctorate in pharmacy.
In a revamped pageant, there was no swimsuit or evening gown competition. Instead, competitors took part in interviews and talent demonstrations to determine the winner. Schrier gave a chemistry demonstration of the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide just moments before winning the title.
Congrats!
