Thumbs up, though with sadness and a great deal of nostalgia, to Farmers Seed & Supply which closed up shop Friday afternoon, after almost 120 years — 119 to be exact — in downtown Lynchburg.
Owner Robin Cheek told News & Advance reporter Rachael Smith that sales had been declining at the store for at least the past couple of years, and it was just time to do something. The Farmers Seed & Supply will move to Boonsboro Hardware, which Cheek also owns and is located just across the street from the Boonsboro Shopping Center. All employees also will transfer to the Boonsboro location.
Sadly, for longtime patrons of the store, the trio of store cats — Sugar Anne, Butter Bean and Sweet Pea — won’t be heading across town. Instead, they’ll be going to new homes.
It’s not known what will happen with the iconic store building, located at 1306 Main St. Just up the block at 1214 Main St. is the former location of McCraw’s Furniture, which owner Thorne McCraw closed just four months ago. It’s not anything to do with downtown, McCraw says; it’s just that customer patterns have changed over the decades. As Michael Pearl of Bailey Spencer Hardware, located at 1216 Main St., points out, retail is losing ground downtown while amenities like restaurants and nightspots are increasing.
Be that as it may, we wish nothing but the best for the folks at Farmers Seed & Supply: We’re glad they’ll still be around at Boonsboro Hardware, but we will miss them downtown.
Take care, friends.
* * *
Thumbs up to the leadership of Amherst County, both elected and appointed, on the opening next week of a brand-new solid waste collection center on U.S. 60, west of the Town of Amherst.
Why is this such a big deal? Well, consider that for decades the “collection site” was just a spot off U.S. 60 with four or five trash dumpsters that were constantly overflowing, attracting rats and other vermin. Trust us, it was just nasty, both to look at and to use.
The new, staffed facility at 4818 Lexington Turnpike will open Monday, and everyone will be celebrating.
Except the rats. “We plan to kill the rats, move the boxes and move out the cats,” County Administrator Dean Rodgers said.
Poor rats, but lucky county residents who won’t have to endure the old site.
