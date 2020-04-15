Seldom is the time when we in journalism react to the work of our elected leaders with easy smiles and even some applause. Our skepticism typically prevails. Our neutrality and our watchdog attitude for all things done by those who are supposed to act in the public good makes us wary, because we are left to ask difficult questions that some find difficult to answer.
So it was with remarkable and vigorous nods of agreement that this week we embraced the efforts of Virginia’s U.S. senators to bolster community journalism, an industry that we feel needs positive reinforcement for the care and watchfulness it brings to the world.
Both Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine joined several of their colleagues in writing a letter to Senate leadership to call for funding to support local journalism and media as part of the COVID-19 relief.
Millions of workers and thousands of businesses have been affected by this pandemic. You don’t need us to tell you how it has affected your lives, and you don’t need us to wallow in pity over the plight facing our industry. Most news operations are relatively small businesses but where some can hunker down to try to withstand the financial morass now felt in America, we soldier on.
Our reporters are on the vacant streets and standing distanced from officials in public places. They are on their phones, on their computers and into their networks to tell stories of new infections, new issues, new trends, new opportunities and initiatives, relating the sagas of victims and heroes. Our pages both paper and digital also carry the messages of businesses that still want to reach customers through new and different production systems.
But what would you know about any of this if it weren’t for our journalists and advertising representatives and delivery agents? We are a conduit for the community, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.
Yes, these are tough times. Our owners, like many others in our industry, have issued unpaid furloughs and pay reductions. Some of our counterparts have laid off workers entirely. In a digital world, print advertising still pays the bill, and our loyal advertisers are trying to figure ways to pay their bills, too.
We don’t expect anything to come from efforts in the Senate to support what we do. We can’t imagine President Trump finding it in his heart to support language in a funding bill that would reinforce those who question him and often criticize him, no matter the public good at work.
But here’s what the senators wrote in their statement:
“Some of the most important guidance for families and businesses during this crisis has been highly localized. Local journalism has been providing communities answers to critical questions, including information on where to get locally tested, hospital capacity, road closures, essential business hours of operation, and shelter-in-place orders. During this unprecedented public health crisis, people need to have access to their trusted local news outlets for this reliable and sometimes life-saving information.”
No, we don’t expect a windfall of cash to come the way of journalism, but we agree that those of us who are providing an honest effort to represent your best interests and cover the news that means the most to you has immeasurable value.
Journalism — true, honest, veracity-comes-first journalism, unsullied by ideology or temerity — is as irreplaceable in democracy as are the equal voice of every citizen and the principle that no one is above the law.
We journalists understand we don’t get credit for that role. We certainly don’t expect gifts to help fulfill us.
But, like we say at Christmas, sometimes it’s the thought that counts.
Martinsville Bulletin
