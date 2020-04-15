Weather Alert

...MIXTURE OF RAIN,SNOW AND SLEET THIS MORNING... A MIXTURE OF SNOW,SLEET AND RAIN WILL MOVE ACROSS THE REGION THIS MORNING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE LESS THAN AN INCH IN MOST AREAS, WITH THE HIGHEST TOTALS IN ELEVATIONS ABOVE 3000 FEET UP TO 2 INCHES POSSIBLE. DRIVERS SHOULD WATCH FOR SLIPPERY SPOTS ON ROADWAYS.