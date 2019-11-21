When Ken Garren came to the Hill City in 2001 as the 10th president of what was known then as Lynchburg College, he took the reigns of an institution with deep roots in and long-standing connections with this city and Central Virginia.
LC was at a critical moment in its history, preparing to celebrate its centennial in 2003 but dealing with issues that needed the immediate attention of a hands-on leader, which Garren proved to be.
Today, as Garren prepares to retire at the end of June 2020, the school — now known as the University of Lynchburg — prepares for the future under a new leader, introduced to the university community Monday morning: Alison Morrison-Shetlar, who will become the school’s 11th president — and first female president — on July 1.
Over the course of his 18 years at Lynchburg’s helm, Garren saw a world of changes sweep across the field of higher education and Lynchburg College. Through it all, he had a strong, steady hand keeping the college running smoothly as it moved forward.
New graduate programs. A school of physical therapy, complete with doctorate program. Out-of-date buildings on campus replaced with state-of-the-art facilities. Partnerships initiated with other private institutions and state colleges and universities. And most significant of all, the changing of the school’s name from Lynchburg College to better reflect the wide range of its academic offerings and to better market itself internationally.
After a months-long search process, the school’s board of trustees selected a woman whose career in higher education spans many institutions and two continents. A native of Scotland, Morrison-Shetlar holds degrees in biology and chemistry, along with a doctorate in biomedical science. She was the founding chair of the molecular biology unit at the Max Planck Instite in Germany, one of the world’s leading scientific research institutes, and has taught in Germany and Great Britain.
Here in the States, she currently serves as the provost of Western Carolina University, following leadership positions at Elon University, the University of Central Florida and Georgia Southern University.
Over the decades, the University of Lynchburg, drawing on its Disciples of Christ heritage, has developed a powerful record of academic rigor but also active involvement in the community, both locally and beyond. That and the passion the students, staff and alumni have for the school were key reasons for Morrison-Shetlar accepting the presidency. We and the Central Virginia community look forward to getting to know her in the months and years to come as she takes the university into its second century of service.
