Over the last two weeks, Donald Trump has disgustingly attacked former Vice President Joe Biden and his family with no regard for the truth. The diagnosis is simple: Trump lies the way most of us blink, and when Trump feels threatened, he astonishingly manages to tell even more lies. If Trump's pathology were not dreadful and deeply disturbing, it would be impressive.
Alas, I refuse to let the product of Donald Trump’s insecurity diminish the significance of all legitimate beefs with “Middle Class Joe.” Yes, Biden is a far better man, leader, and citizen than Donald Trump has ever aspired to be. That said, we should consider a few questions before we watch Uncle Joe stammer his way through next Tuesday’s presidential debate.
(1) How might Anita Hill feel about Joe Biden’s recent claim that he has spent his entire career fighting the abuse of power?
(2) Why did Biden reach out to Hill to express his regrets just weeks before announcing his 2020 bid for the presidency?
(3) To what degree did, as Hill has observed, Biden’s conduct through Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings “set the stage” for the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court?
(4) Is Joe Biden proud of his long Senate record on crime? Why or why not?
(5) Why has Biden argued on the campaign trail, contrary to the evidence, that the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, which he helped author, had little impact on incarceration?
(6) Precisely what role did Biden play as a senator in laying the groundwork for mass incarceration? And are we satisfied with the clarity and integrity of his response to criticism on this issue?
(7) Why has there been almost no discussion of the fact that Biden failed and dissolved his 1988 presidential bid after voters found out that he plagiarized considerable portions of his stump speeches from Robert Kennedy, Hubert Humphrey and British politician Neil Kinnock?
(8) Why is it not reasonably considered a legitimate, persistent matter of broad public concern that if elected, Joe Biden would occupy our nation’s highest office, arguably the most demanding job in this country if not in the world, at the tender age of 81 years old?
(9) How many memorable, historically significant presidents have run for the presidency twice and lost without even securing their party nomination both times before winning? Should the third time, in this case, really be the charm?
(10) What about Joe Biden feels inspiring? Not familiar or even enduring, but actually inspiring?
My negative answers to each of these ten questions lead me to the unwavering conclusion that Biden should not be the Democratic Party’s 2020 nominee.
Wood is the author of "Uncensored: My Life and Uncomfortable Conversations at the Intersection of Black and White America." His father's family hails from Lynchburg.
