Fifty-plus years ago, I was one of the pastors of a church in the suburbs of Glasgow, Scotland. At that time, the nation of Great Britain was being flooded with immigrants from Pakistan. I heard many of my parishioners and non-parishioners say, “We’re losing our country. These Pakistanis are all over the place and they are taking our jobs. Why don’t they go back to where they came from?”
The BBC did many reports on the influx of Pakistanis. It turned out one of the reasons for the influx of these immigrants was that businesses in Britain were willing to hire them. For one thing, they could pay them less than what they would have to pay their own people, and the Pakistanis were willing to work two shifts a day seven days a week. They were also willing to do work the British people thought was beneath their dignity.
As a pastor, when I called on people in the hospital, I noticed it was the Pakistanis who were called to empty the bed pans, clean up after a patient who soiled themselves, scrub the floors and remove the garbage. Their work ethic often put the British people to shame.
We saw a horrific shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left many dead and a baby an orphan. While President Trump cannot be personally blamed for the killings, we must, nevertheless, realize that his rhetoric of calling Mexicans “murders” and “rapists,” calling for four women of color and other members of Congress to go back where they came from and describing Mexicans coming to this country as an “invasion” is music to the ears of white supremacists who want to overthrow our government and make this nation white and pure. They take his words as a call to action. President Obama was not blamed for Sandy Hook because he didn’t use such rhetoric and the shooter in that situation was not a white supremacist. The manager of the Walmart where the shooting took place said that the shooter didn’t randomly shoot people, but targeted Mexicans and shot them one-by-one.
We have a real problem in our country with illegal immigrants. On one hand, we are waging war against their coming to our country illegally. On the other, we like them for they are the reason so many of our products are cheap. The next time you go to the grocery store and buy produce chances are that produce was hand-picked by an illegal immigrant who is willing to work long hours doing back breaking work for sub-standard pay. If our produce farmers had to pay their laborers living wages, you can be sure that head of lettuce would be a lot more than we pay for it now. Even President Trump’s own construction company hires illegal immigrants and he has them working at his many golf courses, and they know the people they hire are illegals. If that is not hypocrisy, I don’t know what is.
What is it within our psyche that makes us want to denigrate another group of people; to see another person or group as being morally inferior to us? Could it be that when we see Mexicans, African Americans, Jews or others, what we don’t like in them are those parts of ourselves we don’t like? Maybe the way to solve our problems is to start with ourselves first. Take a good look at yourself. What is it that you don’t like about you? Now look at the people you don’t like. Do they have any of the qualities that you find distasteful in yourself? If they do, then there is a good chance you are projecting what you don’t like about yourself onto them.
Of course, projecting our negative feelings onto others makes us feel better because we are ridding ourselves of our own negative feelings. However, a better way is to do the painful work of withdrawing those projections so we can see others more objectively. It means coming to accept who we really are but also as 20th century theologian, Paul Tillich said, coming to accept the fact that we are accepted (by God). Also, when we withdraw our negative projections of others, we just might find we are more alike than different; that we are all hurt children walking on this earth together.
This problem has been around for years. In the Bible (Leviticus 16), a goat was chosen to bear the peoples’ sins away. The people would confess their sins for the past year to the goat, and then the goat would be driven out into the desert and left to die. It was a way for the people to get rid of the parts of themselves they didn’t want to acknowledge or let others see.
Jesus also recognized this problem when he said, “Why do you see the speck in your brother’s eye, and not notice the log in your own eye.” The problems we have are not caused by Mexicans, blacks, Jews or anyone else. Our problems whether as individuals, cities, states or nations come from ourselves and our own internal conflicts, and the sooner we recognize that and deal with it, the more peaceful and loving our lives may become.
Smith is a retired Presbyterian minister. He wrote this column for The News & Advance.