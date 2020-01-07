Weather Alert

...TRAVEL WILL BE IMPACTED BY A PERIOD OF SNOW THIS MORNING... .LOW PRESSURE MOVES FROM THE TENNESSEE VALLEY EAST ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA BORDER THIS AFTERNOON. WITH TEMPERATURES AT OR BELOW FREEZING, PRECIPITATION WILL BE IN THE FORM OF SNOW THIS MORNING, BEFORE CHANGING TO RAIN OR ENDING EARLY IN THE AFTERNOON. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND VIRGINIA PIEDMONT. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. THE PUBLIC IS ENCOURAGED TO REPORT SNOWFALL AMOUNTS TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE VIA EMAIL AT RNK.SKYWARN@NOAA.GOV...THROUGH FACEBOOK OR TWITTER...OR BY CALLING 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. PICTURES ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED. &&