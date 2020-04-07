Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS PARTS OF THE PIEDMONT EARLY THIS MORNING... MOIST GROUND AND CALM WINDS UNDER FAIR SKIES HAVE RESULTED IN THE WESTWARD EXPANSION OF FOG FROM THE COASTAL PLAIN. DENSE FOG WAS CREEPING WESTWARD TOWARD LYNCHBURG, SOUTH BOSTON, AND CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE. VISIBILITIES IN THIS AREAS WERE DROPPING TO 1 MILE OR LESS AND A PERIOD OF DENSE FOG WITH VISIBILITIES 1/2 MILE OR LESS WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH ABOUT AN HOUR AFTER SUNRISE. IF CONDITIONS BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD THAN CURRENTLY EXPECTED, IT MAY BE NECESSARY TO INCLUDE PART OF THIS AREA IN A DENSE FOG ADVISORY. IF YOU PLAN TO TRAVEL IN THESE AREAS THROUGH 9 AM THIS MORNING, EXPECT TO ENCOUNTER AREAS WITH SEVERELY RESTRICTED VISIBILITY IN DENSE FOG. REDUCE SPEED, USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND ALLOW EXTRA DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU.