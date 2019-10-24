Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FROST THIS MORNING... .TEMPERATURES WILL FALL NEAR FREEZING THIS MORNING, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AREAS OF FROST THAT MAY KILL ANY SENSITIVE VEGETATION LEFT OUTSIDE. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...AREAS OF FROST. * WHERE...SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...THIS MORNING THROUGH 9 AM. * IMPACTS...ANY SENSITIVE VEGETATION LEFT OUTSIDE MAY BE KILLED DUE TO FROST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT A SUFFICIENT AMOUNT OF FROST IS EXPECTED THAT MANY SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS, IF LEFT OUTDOORS OF IF LEFT UNCOVERED, MAY BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED OR KILLED. &&