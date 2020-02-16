After 17 years, this question persists: How did we get involved in Iraq, and will we ever get out?
Key players in the 2003 invasion drama were President George Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Secretary of State Colin Powell, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, CIA Director George Tenet and National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice. Major differences between Powell and Cheney, and between their departments, grew as planning for war unfolded in 2002. Their communications reached near-breakdown in 2003.
A new book by James Mann, “The Great Rift: Dick Cheney, Colin Powell and the Broken Friendship,” details how badly things went wrong in planning for the Iraq War.
Here are four questions that weren’t adequately addressed in the run-up to invasion of Iraq in 2003:
(1) Why did Bush and Cheney believe Iraq was a vital national interest?
(2) Why did Rumsfeld and the Pentagon grossly underestimate resistance by Iraqis to American occupation?
(3) Why was Powell’s emphasis on diplomacy and his military experience ignored by the Department of Defense?
(4) Why did President Bush fail to intervene to stop the internecine warfare among his national security team?
» A vital interest? Vice President Cheney and his supporters at the Pentagon decided soon after the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 that it was time to settle scores with Iraq‘s brutal dictator, Saddam Hussein. He had invaded neighboring Kuwait 10 years earlier and Powell, then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, carried out a United Nations-sanctioned invasion that included all NATO allies plus Middle East supporters in the short Gulf War. That forced Saddam to accept tough U.N. sanctions, which he ignored.
Cheney, then secretary of defense, was concerned that Saddam intended to invade Saudi Arabia, seize its oil industry and control Persian Gulf oil supplies to the world. In 2003 that was a vital U.S. interest according to Cheney and Rumsfeld. President Bush agreed.
Although Powell did not disagree, he argued that Bush should not launch war against Iraq without U.N. approval. The president decided to put the issue before Congress, as his father had done in 1990, and he won large bipartisan support in both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. The resolution authorized the president to use force if necessary against Iraq.
» Iraqi resistance. Like Cheney, Rumsfeld and his deputy, Paul Wolfowitz, predicted that Iraqis would welcome Americans as “liberators” and cooperate with the occupation. Their failure to prepare for resistance by Iraqi irregular forces, who mounted a large operation of roadside bombs and insurgent gunfire, caused many American casualties. In addition, the plan to send a full division of ground troops into northern Iraq required Turkey’s cooperation, which was blocked by its parliament.
The reality was that U.S. forces were woefully understaffed for the task they were given, a result of poor planning by the Pentagon. In 1991, Powell had organized a force of 500,000 American and allied troops for the Gulf War; Rumsfeld’s force totaled fewer than 200,000 to occupy the entire country
» Denigration of diplomacy. It became clear soon after President Bush took office in 2001 that Powell and his department would not have a prominent role in the administration’s national security policy.
Cheney had a low regard for diplomacy as a means of advancing U.S. interests. His emphasis was on military power and a willingness to use it. Success of the invasion in Afghanistan emboldened Cheney, Rumsfeld and Wolfowitz to urge Bush to invade Iraq and depose Saddam. It was time, they said, to finish the job left unfinished in 1991. Cheney had also asserted in July 2002 that Saddam possessed weapons of mass destruction (WMD).
As Rumsfeld and the military built up forces in the Persian Gulf, Powell and the State Department were ignored. Nevertheless, Powell persuaded Bush to take the case to the U.N., and in October the Security Council voted unanimously to confront Saddam for refusing to carry out U.N. resolutions, including barring U.N. inspectors. However, the Security Council did not authorize the use of force, and that failure caused Bush in March 2003 to act without U.N. support.
By then, Cheney and Powell agreed that Saddam had WMD and planned to produce nuclear weapons. France, Germany and Canada, among U.S. allies, refused to support the war. Only Great Britain and a few smaller countries joined the invasion.
» Bush’s indecisiveness. President Bush bears ultimate responsibility for failure in Iraq. He should have pressed the Pentagon to adequately prepare for war because he was assured it would be an easy task. He also turned the entire operation over to the Defense Department which ignored important considerations voiced by the State Department. He trusted Cheney’s judgment beyond what was prudent for any president contemplating war. And he failed to force Cheney and Powell to coordinate their advice to him, with disastrous results.
In sum, the Iraq war should have fielded a much larger military force, and Powell might have been given a couple more months to convince allies to support the war. In the end, the invasion of Iraq had unexpected bad consequences, which we are living with today.
Nuechterlein is a political scientist and author who lives near Charlottesville. He writes a regular column focussing on foreign policy and politics for The News & Advance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.