Virginia made history last week when the General Assembly ratified the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), which guarantees the legal rights of all Americans, regardless of sex. Thirty-eight states had to ratify the ERA before it could be adopted, and Virginia now claims the honor of granting the 38th approval after a long and literally tortuous struggle.
First introduced to Congress in 1923, the amendment languished nearly five decades before it passed the House in 1971 and the Senate in 1972. It was then sent to the states for ratification, which Virginia finally assured last week — or perhaps not. When it comes to matters of gender and political power, complication is always the rule; and celebration may be premature.
The ERA has become enmeshed in the culture wars, viewed by some as a long-overdue protection against bias and by others as a federal intrusion on “family values” that might result in such things as mandated taxpayer-funded abortions and the forced closure of battered-women’s shelters. Lawsuits loom because Congress specified a 1982 deadline for ratification, a requirement some legal scholars challenge.
A similar complexity hangs over the upcoming Nov. 2, 2020, celebration of the centennial of women across the country voting in a national election for the first time. Today it seems inconceivable that men, eligible white men anyway, had voted for over 130 years before that day arrived. In Virginia and elsewhere, woman suffrage aroused fierce, at times violent opposition on the grounds that voting was “unwomanly,” threatened the sanctity of the home and would lead to socialism and other supposed evils. Many women opposed it, including the Virginia novelist Molly Elliot Seawell who declared in 1911: “I believe woman suffrage to be an unmixed evil.”
The women’s suffrage movement produced heroines of extraordinary courage, many right here in Virginia. Arrested for peacefully protesting at the White House, women were incarcerated in Occoquan Workhouse in Lorton, where some were beaten and tortured by being force-fed when they attempted a hunger strike to demand more humane treatment. After their release, some of the protesters went on a nationwide speaking tour defiantly dressed in their jailhouse uniforms.
Valorous and patriotic, the women who led the suffrage movement nonetheless made a calculated, disturbing decision: They sought their goal at the expense of black women. The Equal Suffrage League of Virginia not only refused to allow black members, but assured the citizenry that the addition of women voters (the vast majority of them white) would strengthen white supremacy.
These are difficult facts to digest. But looking back upon our shared history — and including everyone’s story in the narrative — will help elucidate the present. Honesty and openness are key.
With that in mind, I’m proud to be part of a five-year initiative by Virginia Humanities, the state’s humanities council, to explore the tapestry of women’s experiences in Virginia, past and present. The undertaking is named after Rosel Schewel, a prominent, politically engaged educator and philanthropist who helped found and nurture Lynchburg’s chapter of the League of Women Voters, the city’s Woman’s Resource Center and the Beacon of Hope, an organization that mentors high school students in need of support.
A beacon of hope is what we need today, and coming to terms with our complicated past is a first step toward reaching that goal.
Donna M. Lucey is a media editor for Encyclopedia Virginia at Virginia Humanities (VirginiaHumanities.org) and author of a number of books on women’s history, including “I Dwell in Possibility: Women Build a Nation 1600–1920.” She wrote this column for The News & Advance.
