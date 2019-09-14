As I reflect on the remarkable life and achievements of my grandmother, Joan Jones, who passed away on Aug. 26, I realize the lessons she taught us through her approach to public service are as relevant today as they were decades ago.
Grandma loathed political stalemates, the politics of “no.” She had tough words for politicians who stand in the way of problem solving. “It’s not enough to say ‘no.’ It’s not responsible to go to Richmond and not face the difficult problems … It’s a job for thinking, toughminded, responsible persons who are willing to dig into the problems to seek solutions.” This was the message Joan Jones, Democratic delegate representing Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst and Nelson from 1973 to 1981, brought to the Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg in 1977, and it would resonate still with many Americans disappointed in today’s political environment.
Grandma understood that expressing disappointment with the system is just a jumping off point for fixing it. She saw the need for change and acted on it through relentless civic engagement. Entering the General Assembly as a woman (and the first woman from her district) in the 1970s, she sought solutions, while cultivating the appearance of an understated feminist. Her example paved the way for others. There were six women in the House of Delegates in her first class, nine by her fourth and final term, and a walk through the archives shows each of them determined to avoid the perception that they were only interested in “women’s issues” or worse, that they were “crusaders” intending to caucus.
These women did have women’s issues on their minds, though. Grandma approached the fight for equal rights as a true structuralist, fighting not just for cultural recognition of equality but to change the many legal impediments that hindered women’s equal position in society. These battles included securing formal recognition of women’s non-monetary contributions to marriage, women’s access to credit, harsher sentences for rapists and domestic abusers, and a flexible kindergarten cut-off age individualized to the family and child. She introduced a resolution she called the “mini-ERA” (Equal Rights Amendment) to prohibit any public funding of male-only clubs, with her sights set on the clubs where her male colleagues fraternized in Richmond, including Bull and Bear, the Commonwealth Club and the Downtown Club.
Perhaps most famously, she sponsored legislation in 1979 that successfully changed divorce and property partition proceedings and outlined new procedures for property distribution. Among other provisions, the “Marital Property Bill” recognized a couple’s joint ownership of property acquired by either party during the marriage and required the judge to consider each party’s monetary and non-monetary contributions to the marriage when dividing the estate. This is something we take for granted today, but it was revolutionary at the time and fundamental in liberating women from living trapped as dependents.
Grandma understood the value of using policy tools to achieve incremental change in the fight for equal rights, and she understood this is a dogged and iterative exercise. There is a clear and direct line between the U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team’s clarion call for equal pay and the role of Title IX in helping each of those athletes rise to the NWST with fans, sponsors, and swag in tow, and there are countless, similar foundational lines between various statutes and policies and economic and political progress. As Grandma recognized, and as is clear today, we cannot let our guard down after our victories. Progress is not guaranteed to be linear. The fight to preserve the gains we’ve made and continue to improve the legal framework goes on.
Grandma fought against bias for women’s equality, but also because she believed empowered citizens are better citizens. When a judge values a woman’s contribution to the home, rapists go to prison, women are eligible for loans, and families are entrusted to assess their children’s readiness for learning, not only are women empowered, but our society overall is strengthened. Many politicians in today’s discourse could use a reminder that these are social issues, not just women’s ones.
There is no better time to heed the example of a structuralist who understood that the road to equality requires cooperation, courage, creativity, focus, and perseverance. We live in an increasingly distracted and impatient age, but pursuing systemic change is a life’s work. We can honor our foremothers by being engaged citizens, getting involved, knowing the laws and their impacts, and fighting to secure in our legal framework structural improvements for equality, not just for women, but for everyone.
Hightower, a corporate compliance consultant, lives in Charlottesville. She wrote this column for The News & Advance. A celebration of Joan Jones’ life will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church today at 11 a.m.
