On Jan. 27, 1945, the Russian army came upon Auschwitz and its various camps and subcamps.
What they found was terrible.
Afraid of anyone seeing what they had been doing in Auschwitz, the Germans went on a killing spree before the arrival of the Russians. They also tried to blow up the ovens where the murdered had been burned for years.
When the Russians arrived, they found corpses and more than 7,000 starving prisoners.
A conservative estimate is that 1 million people died there. Two of them were my mother’s aunts, Polish girls who married two Jewish boys.
Here is a poem I wrote about Auschwitz. It is based on an incident Tadeusz Borowski, a survivor of Auschwitz, describes in his memoir “This Way for the Gas, Ladies and Gentlemen.”
I wrote the poem after a student at one of my Holocaust lectures asked me if I had one word for everything that happened in Auschwitz and the other German camps.
I told him yes. The word was fear.
The poem appears in my book “Echoes of Tattered Tongues,” and it is in the voice of Tadeusz Borowski.
* * *
Fear
During the war, there was only work and death.
The work broke you down, filled your stomach
with rocks and threw you in the river to drown.
The work shoved a bayonet up your ass
and twisted the blade till you were dead.
In the camps, there was only what we ate
and those we worked with—sometimes women.
But we never made love. I’ll tell you why.
Fear. I remember once a thousand men
were working a field with sticks, and trucks came
and dumped naked women in front of us.
Guards were whipping them to the ovens,
and the women screamed and cried to us, pleaded
with their arms stretched out—naked mothers,
daughters, and sisters, but not one man moved.
Not one. Fear will blind you, and tie you up
like nothing else. It’ll whisper, “Just stand still,
soon it will be over. Don’t worry, there’s nothing
you can do.” You will take this fear to the grave
with you. I can promise. And after the war,
it was the same. I saw things that were as bad
as what happened in the camps. I wish
I had had a gun there. I would have
pressed it here to my forehead, right here.
Better that than what I feel now. This fear.
Guzlowski, the son of parents who met in a Nazi slave labor camp in Germany, received his PhD from Purdue University and taught literature and creative writing at Eastern Illinois University until his retirement in 2005. A published author and poet, he now lives in Lynchburg. He wrote this column for The News & Advance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.