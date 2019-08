Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL HAMPER TRAVEL THROUGH 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPED OVERNIGHT AND EARLY THIS MORNING IN MANY PARTS OF SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AS WELL AS THE NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT. HIGHLY VARIABLE VISIBILITIES HAVE BEEN NOTED FROM ONE LOCATION TO ANOTHER, CREATING A HAZARD FOR DRIVERS. VISIBILITIES WILL RANGE FROM LESS THAN A MILE IN AREAS OF DENSE FOG TO UNRESTRICTED AT OTHER NEARBY LOCATIONS. SUCH DIFFERENCES WILL BE FOUND BETWEEN VALLEYS AND RIDGE TOPS OR BETWEEN BODIES OF WATER SUCH AS LAKES OR RIVERS AND URBAN AREAS WITH MOSTLY CONCRETE AND BUILDINGS. DRIVERS ARE URGED TO USE CAUTION THROUGH 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING WHEN THE FOG SHOULD HAVE DISSIPATED IN MOST AREAS. REDUCE SPEED, USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND ALLOW EXTRA DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU.