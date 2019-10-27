We’re Behind You!

...A LINE OF SHOWERS WITH HEAVY RAINS WILL AFFECT WESTERN
CAMPBELL...NORTHERN PITTSYLVANIA...AMHERST...BEDFORD AND EASTERN
FRANKLIN COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG...
AT 729 AM EDT, RADAR INDICATED SHOWERS WITH HEAVY RAINS WERE LOCATED
ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM THAXTON TO NEAR OAK LEVEL. MOVEMENT WAS
EAST AT 25 MPH.
WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS.
LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
LYNCHBURG...
BEDFORD...
ROCKY MOUNT...
ALTAVISTA...
AMHERST...
HURT...
AND GRETNA.
TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE SHOWERS, AND MAY
CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED
ROADWAYS.
