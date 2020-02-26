Wall Street Bug

Weather Alert

...FOGGY TRAVEL ACROSS THE PIEDMONT OVERNIGHT... PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG, DENSE AT TIMES, CAN BE EXPECTED INTO THE LATE NIGHT ACROSS THE PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA, INTO NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, ESPECIALLY EAST OF HIGHWAY 29 IN VIRGINIA. VISIBILITIES WILL BE LIMITED TO UNDER A QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. THOSE TRAVELING SHOULD REDUCE SPEEDS, USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND GIVE YOURSELF MORE TIME TO GET TO YOUR DESTINATION.