Wall Street Bug

...FOGGY TRAVEL ACROSS THE PIEDMONT OVERNIGHT...

PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG, DENSE AT TIMES, CAN BE EXPECTED INTO THE
LATE NIGHT ACROSS THE PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA, INTO NORTHWEST NORTH
CAROLINA, ESPECIALLY EAST OF HIGHWAY 29 IN VIRGINIA. VISIBILITIES
WILL BE LIMITED TO UNDER A QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. THOSE TRAVELING
SHOULD REDUCE SPEEDS, USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND GIVE YOURSELF
MORE TIME TO GET TO YOUR DESTINATION.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND
NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA.

* WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING.

* IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE
PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.

