The Peloton War

...FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED INTO FRIDAY MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF
AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH.
* WHERE...PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA, AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...BIGGEST IMPACTS WILL BE FROM 2AM UNTIL MID MORNING.
* IMPACTS...DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. THE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR
POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
