Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FROST THIS MORNING...

.TEMPERATURES WILL FALL NEAR FREEZING THIS MORNING, WHICH WILL
RESULT IN AREAS OF FROST THAT MAY KILL ANY SENSITIVE VEGETATION
LEFT OUTSIDE.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...AREAS OF FROST.

* WHERE...SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, AND
NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA.

* WHEN...THIS MORNING THROUGH 9 AM.

* IMPACTS...ANY SENSITIVE VEGETATION LEFT OUTSIDE MAY BE KILLED
DUE TO FROST.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT A SUFFICIENT AMOUNT OF FROST IS
EXPECTED THAT MANY SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS, IF LEFT OUTDOORS OF
IF LEFT UNCOVERED, MAY BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED OR KILLED.

