In Mourning

Weather Alert

...FOG WILL IMPACT TRAVEL THIS MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS FORMED OVER PORTIONS OF THE FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA, FROM AMHERST EAST TO BUCKINGHAM, INCLUDING THE LYNCHBURG AREA. AT THE SAME TIME, TEMPERATURES BELOW FREEZING MAY ALLOW FOR SOME SLICK SPOTS TO FORM ON A FEW ROADS. THOSE TRAVELING U.S. 460 FROM BEDFORD TO FARMVILLE SHOULD BE ALERT TO LOWER VISIBILITIES AND POSSIBLE SLICK ROADS, AS WELL AS ALONG U.S. 29 FROM ALTAVISTA TO AMHERST. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW FOR MORE TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.