In Mourning

...FOG WILL IMPACT TRAVEL THIS MORNING...
PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS FORMED OVER PORTIONS OF THE FOOTHILLS AND
PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA, FROM AMHERST EAST TO BUCKINGHAM, INCLUDING
THE LYNCHBURG AREA. AT THE SAME TIME, TEMPERATURES BELOW FREEZING
MAY ALLOW FOR SOME SLICK SPOTS TO FORM ON A FEW ROADS. THOSE
TRAVELING U.S. 460 FROM BEDFORD TO FARMVILLE SHOULD BE ALERT TO
LOWER VISIBILITIES AND POSSIBLE SLICK ROADS, AS WELL AS ALONG U.S.
29 FROM ALTAVISTA TO AMHERST. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW FOR MORE TIME
TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.
