Fox Circa 1973

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...VISIBILITIES WILL FLUCTUATE THROUGH THE MORNING, SUCH THAT YOU COULD BE DRIVING INTO A BANK OF DENSE FOG. PREPARE FOR THIS BY SLOWING DOWN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE AHEAD OF YOU. &&