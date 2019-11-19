Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG.

* WHERE...PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA.

* WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM EST TUESDAY.

* IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...VISIBILITIES WILL FLUCTUATE THROUGH THE
MORNING, SUCH THAT YOU COULD BE DRIVING INTO A BANK OF DENSE
FOG. PREPARE FOR THIS BY SLOWING DOWN.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE
PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE AHEAD OF YOU.

Fox Circa 1973

