Fox Circa 1973

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG.
* WHERE...PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM EST TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...VISIBILITIES WILL FLUCTUATE THROUGH THE
MORNING, SUCH THAT YOU COULD BE DRIVING INTO A BANK OF DENSE
FOG. PREPARE FOR THIS BY SLOWING DOWN.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE
PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE AHEAD OF YOU.
&&
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.