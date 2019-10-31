Can’t Eat Just One

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PARTS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA
AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA.

* WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT FRIDAY.

* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

