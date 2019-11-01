Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL
RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, NORTHWEST
WINDS 10 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH
CAROLINA.

* WHEN...FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY.
FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY.

* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT. FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT
UNCOVERED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

TAKE STEPS TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.

&&

Boeing Boing

Boeing Boing
Adam Zyglis
