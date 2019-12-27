A Red, White and Blue Christmas

Weather Alert

...EXPECT REDUCED VISIBILITIES DUE TO FOG THROUGH MID MORNING... FOG WILL BE THICK AT TIMES THIS MORNING MAINLY EAST OF U.S. HIGHWAY 29 IN VIRGINIA, AND HIGHWAY 86 IN NORTH CAROLINA. VISIBILITIES AT OR BELOW A QUARTER MILE CAN BE EXPECTED MORE TOWARD CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE TO SOUTH BOSTON, VIRGINIA. THE FOG WILL BE AROUND UNTIL 9AM. IF TRAVELING, BE ALERT TO SUDDEN REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY. SLOW DOWN AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS.