Gary Zimler, 71, of Bedford, formerly of Delray Beach, Fla., passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Guggenheimer Health and Rehab. Born on July 16, 1948, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late David Zimler and Ann Remish Zimler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Terry A. Zimler and a daughter, Erica Zimler. Gary proudly served his country in the Army National Guard and was a retired plant manager for Crest Foam in New Jersey with over 25 years of service. He also worked as the food and beverage manager at Ivy Hills Golf Club. He enjoyed going to gun shows, traveling to the beach, watching the show Curse of Oak Island and was a Yankees fan. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Dawn L. Zimler of Rustburg; a grandson, Braxton Zimler of Rustburg; a sister, Carol Linett and husband, Howard, of Florida; and other relatives and friends. The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Patricia Pletke and the staffs of Lynchburg General Hospital and Guggenheimer Health and Rehab for their loving care and support. A graveside service will take place at New Montefiore Cemetery in W. Babylon, N.Y. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Gary Zimler to the American Cancer Society. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
