May 22, 1935 - Thursday, May 14, 2020 The Reverend Paul Younger Sr. departed this life on May 14, 2020, in Lynchburg, Va. Paul was born on May 22, 1935, to the late Mr. Johnnie Vest and Mrs. Fannie Clark Younger. He was the husband of Minister Annie Younger for sixty-five years. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jennifer Younger; two sons, Donnie Younger and Paul Younger Jr.; a grandson, Wayne Kevin Younger II; a great-grandson, Cortez Younger; his brothers, Walter Younger, Roy Younger, Roger Younger, and Alfred Younger; and his sister, Mary Jones. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, the Rev. Wayne K. Younger Sr. (Patricia) of Newport News, and the Rev. Stacey Younger (India) of Lynchburg; one daughter, Alice Jackson (John) of Naruna; his sisters, Naomi Gilliam of Gladys, Yvonne Carter and Annie Miller, both of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Alicia Ray, Christina Younger, Keith Younger, Sharmin Byrd, Nicole Younger, JaNel Brimm, Regan Younger, Carsyn Jackson and Jonna Jackson; great-grandchildren, Tamia Younger, Shaun Younger, and Tierenni Younger, Kristjan Younger and Kyle Younger, and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. An opportunity for public viewing will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be express at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
In memory
