Mr. Larry Junior Younger, age 72, of Gretna, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Lynchburg. He was the son of the late Mr. Robert Younger and the late Mrs. Helen Louise Jennings Younger. He is survived two sisters, Adell Miller (Charlie) of Gretna and Frances Younger of Wilmington, Del.; one brother, Lorenzo Younger (Ethel) of Wilmington, Del.; three sisters-in-law, Rosa Younger of Naruna, Vickie Younger of Gretna, and Josephine Younger of Crystal Hill; one brother-in-law, Marcus Well of Martinsville; five devoted nieces, Iris Scott of Naruna, Jessica Younger of Lynchburg, Faye Pannell of Gretna, Charlene Read of Lynchburg and Shelby Jennings of Nathalie; one devoted friend, Stacy Glass of Java; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cluster Pines Baptist Church in Gretna with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.