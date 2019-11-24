Tracy Robert Young Jr., 72, of Goode, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born on March 6, 1947, a son of the late Tracy Robert Young Sr. and Florence Jennie Sherman Young. In addition to his parents, Tracy was preceded in death by his late wife, Joan Marie Young. Tracy retired from the United States Army. He loved to go golfing, was an avid Soccer, Pittsburg Steelers and Boston Red Sox fan and had a very witty personality. He also enjoyed camping and spending time with his family and friends. Tracy is survived by his two children, Tracy Robert Young III and his wife, Kimberley and Sheri Young Cramblitt and her husband, Larry; three stepchildren, Rusty Thornhill, Cindy Thornhill and Debbie Thornhill Blevins; sister, Earlene Manzer; eleven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, cousins, and many friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Tracy's memory please consider AES, American Epilepsy Society, 135 South LaSalle Street Suite 2850 Chicago, IL 60603 or charity of choice. A memorial service and celebration of Tracy's life will be conducted in Pennsylvania at a later date. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.