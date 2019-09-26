Frank Alex York Jr., 89, of Forest, passed on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. A service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Timberlake United Methodist Church with a reception to follow. Pastor Brad McMullen will officiate the service. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

