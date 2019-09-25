Frank Alex York Jr., 89, of Forest, passed on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Alex York Sr. and Arabelle Woody York. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Pamela K. York; infant daughter, Susan Ann York; sister, Loretta York Torrence; and half-brother, Harold York. He was born on January 16, 1930, in Charlottesville, Va. He was married to Betty Stansbery York for 67 loving years. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was retired from Mead Corporation and Rock-Tenn after 37 years. He was a former member of the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department; coached Little League baseball; and enjoyed golfing, fishing and traveling. Frank will be remembered for his great love of family and his unselfish nature. He was also a member of Timberlake United Methodist Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Sheryl Marston (Jimmy) and Laura York; grandchildren, Alex York, Jessica Curling (Daniel), and Megan Lacy (Michael); three great-grandchildren, Brayden and Mason Curling and Emma Grace Lacy; a sister-in-law, Doris Padgett; nieces, Susan Brooks (Barry) and Debbie Hines (Linwood); and nephews, Richard Torrence (Jill) and Darryl Padgett (Robin). The family would like to give special thanks for the love and care given to Frank during his time at Edley Home Place Care, especially Betty, Jennifer, Shauna, and Lindsey. Tonya Walker took excellent care of him in his home prior to his stay at Edley Place. A service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Timberlake United Methodist Church with a reception to follow. Pastor Brad McMullen will officiate the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Timberlake United Methodist Church or Gleaning for the World. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.