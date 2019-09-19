Vernell Booth Harris Yizar was born on February 28, 1937 in Pittsylvania County, Hurt, Virginia, to the late Charles Henry Booth and Mamie Dews Booth. Vernell graduated from Northside High School, Gretna, Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Harris; six sisters; four brothers; and a grandchild. She lived in Westchester County, New York, for 57 years while she worked for the March of Dimes Association, White Plains, New York and Lillian Vernon Catalog Company, New Rochelle, New York. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mamaroneck, New York, a member of the Missionary Society, Emergency Chair and Secretary of the Senior Usher Board. She later moved to Gretna, Virginia and became a member of Elba Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by one sister, Euna Miller (George Miller), Mount Vernon, New York; six children, David Booth (Celeste), Woodbridge, Virginia, Delma Booth, Hurt, Virginia, Timothy Harris (Sara), Colorado, John Harris, Connecticut, Vashette Harris-Barela, Colorado and Sarah Harris-Anderson, Arizona; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life for Ms. Yizar will be conducted on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with the Rev. Dabble Garner, eulogist. Interment will follow in the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.