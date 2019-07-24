Mary "Terri" Theresa Yeatts, 53, of Lynchburg, died Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born on February, 8, 1966, in Lynchburg, Terri was a daughter of Patricia and Gene Campbell. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, John Stephen Thurman, Mary Kristan Thurman, Deanna Melissa Silby, and Christina Lynn Childress; grandchildren, Kadyn Noell, Camryn Thurman, Kylie Thurman, Abel Thurman, Madilyn Thurman, Braxton Leftwich, and Elijah Creasy; brothers, James Michael Yeatts, Richard Everette Campbell (Meredith), and Charles Brent Campbell (Kristyn); and a sister, Melissa LeAnne Coalson (Brian). A celebration of Terri's life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Forest Community Church with the Reverend Barry Shaffer officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be sent to, a go fund me memorial campaign that has been set up in honor of Terri www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-contributions-for-terri or Tharp Funeral Home. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
