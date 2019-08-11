Xuan Yeatman of Forest, Va., passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, while traveling to China, to visit her home town, Yulin. She was the beloved wife of Matt Yeatman, and loving mother to her daughter, Taylor Z. Yeatman and daughter in-law to Jacquelyn Yeatman. Her smile and personality could light up a room. She will be dearly missed. The family will have a memorial service and reception at Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Rd., 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to St. Jude Children's Hospital (800) 805-5856 or Timberlake United Methodist Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.