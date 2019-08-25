Leokadia Yates, age 90, known to her friends as "Lottie", ascended to heaven on July 27, 2019, from Niceville, Florida. Lottie was born in a Polish family in Germany, and at age 10 was thrust into the perils of World War II. She met and married her husband, John Thomas Yates Jr., in Germany, where he was stationed in the U.S. Army in 1954. After his retirement from the Army in 1965, Lottie raised a family of three sons in Lynchburg. Because she did not have the opportunities in life to obtain a formal education, she always emphasized to her sons the importance of obtaining a good education in order to help succeed in life. The result was an Air Force Officer, a Pharmacist, and a Physicist. She was a loving mother, but not afraid to use the switch when appropriate! She loved to play bingo and spent many an enjoyable evening at the local American Legion or Elks Lodge. Bobbie Vinton was her favorite singer, and she loved Carl Yastrzemski from the Boston Red Sox. A working mom, she was employed at the old Giles Salad kitchen and Macke Vending Company. Lottie was preceded in death by her husband, John; son, Harvey; and great-grandson, Elijah Gonzales. She is survived by her sons, David and his wife, Sharon, of Glen Allen, Va., and Kenneth and his wife, Conchita, of Niceville, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Karen Yates of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Rachel and her husband, Steve Gonzales, Chris Yates, Jonathan Yates, Joseph Yates, Hannah Yates, Laura Yates, and Meredith Yates; and five great-grandchildren, Isabella, Sophia, and Gracia Gonzales, and Cadance and Ariel Yates. She will always be in our hearts!
