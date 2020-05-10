Corrine Hubbard Wynn, age 54, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Lynchburg. A graveside service in accordance will Covid-19 Restrictions will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery at 1 p.m. An opportunity for public viewing will begin on Monday, May 11, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.

