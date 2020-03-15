Chester "Chet" Wrzos POSTPONEMENT OF MEMORIAL SERVICE Due to current travel restrictions experienced by members of Chester "Chet" Wrzos' family, the memorial service scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2020, 1 p.m. at Sandy Bottom Christian Church, Old Wright Shop Rd., Madison Heights, Va., is POSTPONED. The service will be re-scheduled for a future date. The family regrets any inconvenience arriving from this decision.

To plant a tree in memory of Chester Wrzos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries