William Edward Wright, 81, departed this life Friday, August 30, 2019, at his residence. William was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lula. He is survived by his four daughters, Angela Scott, Aletha Cabell (Jeffrey), Anita Wright, and Almeda Wright (Shawn); eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday September 4, 2019, at Sharon Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. His remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. The family is receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the funeral home and other times at 1404 Dixie Airport Rd., Madison Heights. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing
