Virginia Jones Wright, age 88, of Bedford, departed this life on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wright. She is survived by her three children, Michael E. Wright, Karen W. Austin and Cynthia L. Wright; one grandson, Charles "Skip" Wright; other relatives and friends. Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bedford Baptist Church (1516 Oakwood St. Bedford, Va.) Interment will follow in Fairmont Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Wright, Virginia Jones
Service information
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
1:00PM
Bedford Baptist Church
1516 Oakwood St
Bedford, VA 24523
